Manchester City offer not first choice for RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo reminded all of his quality during La Roja’s final group game of Euro 2024, assisting Ferran Torres for the winner against Albania. Olmo could be on the move this summer, and will look to make the jump to a major club, but where that is remains uncertain.

The 26-year-old has interest from Bayern Munich and several Premier League giants also like him, with Sport revealing that he has an offer on the table from Manchester City. However the move that most attracts him is a return to boyhood club Barcelona, who have been consistently linked with him in recent years – the Catalan daily say he is closer to returning than he has ever been, and there is even hope that they could do a deal before the end of the Euros.

Dani Olmo is optimistic that his signing for Barcelona can be completed before the end of EURO 2024. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 25, 2024

Olmo himself recently described a return to Barcelona as an ‘option that could happen’ this summer, and has a release clause of €60m in place until the 15th of July.

This information does contradict some of the other reporting around Barcelona though, which suggests it could perhaps be agent-led. The playmaker no doubt would be an excellent addition, and no doubt Olmo would be to Barcelona’s liking. Nevertheless, the general line has been that in order to recruit a left winger, in this case Nico Williams or Luis Diaz, who are similarly priced, Barcelona would need to sell Raphinha. Equally, Williams and Diaz are significantly differing players from Olmo, which suggests they are not prioritising his skillset.