'Manchester City will now be favourites going back to the Etihad'

[Getty Images]

Former Newcastle winger Chris Waddle discussing Manchester City's draw against Real Madrid on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"The game had absolutely everything.

"At times both teams showed their ability to go through the gears. Each set of players know when to slow the game down and then all of a sudden it is turn the turbo on and up the tempo and fly forward.

"You have got to say Manchester City will now be favourites going back to the Etihad, as not many teams get anything from there. They will be confident I'm sure.

"Don't write Real Madrid off though, they have players that can hurt you, players that are so unpredictable you don't know what they are going to do.

On Phil Foden: "He's a big part of Manchester City. He scores goals, simple as that. The guy is very positive, he tries to do things and he looks forward, he doesn't just keep possession. He fits into the team.

"His goals are so important at the minute because [Erling] Haaland isn't really firing. [Antonio] Rudiger had him in his pocket tonight. It must a be a concern because City are dominating for long periods, but it is Phil Foden who is popping up and getting the goals."