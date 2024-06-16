Manchester City not willing to lower financial demands for defender’s extension with Barcelona – report

Joao Cancelo’s debut season with Barcelona was impressive and went a long way in planting seeds for thought over a permanent move in the Catalan offices. The club’s financial situation, however, does not render it easy.

The player is currently on duty with the Portuguese national team in Germany, but as it stands, will head to Manchester for pre-season. This is because an agreement between Barcelona and Manchester City does not appear close as it stands as revealed by SPORT.

City in a position of power

Cancelo’s current contract with Pep Guardiola’s side currently runs until the summer of 2027, giving the English team the upper hand in any negotiations and the right to demand hefty pay.

Barcelona currently offer £25 million (€29.5 million) for the player’s permanent transfer but City understandably refuse to lower their demands to adjust to the Blaugranas’ situation.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 12: Joao Cancelo of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The best bet for Joan Laporta, thus, is to extend Cancelo’s loan for another year. Even in that case, City demand that Barcelona cover the player’s complete salary set at £180,000 per week and agree on a definitive transfer price for next summer.

Manchester City not an option

It is well known at this point that Cancelo does not see eye to eye with Pep Guardiola and returning to Manchester next season is not an option.

Moreover, it would be unreasonable for the English side to keep the player and pay his salary when he will clearly not see game-time under a manager.

Cancelo, for his part, is willing to reduce his wages to push for a return to Barcelona and City have shown willingness to negotiate with the Catalan institution. All eyes, however, are on the club’s FFP freedom and the return to the 1:1 transfer rule.