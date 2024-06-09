Manchester City make moves to make their most important signing of the summer

A new report indicates that Manchester City are set to begin talks to make their most important signing of the summer. With the transfer window set to open on June 14 the most important signing the world champions can make isn’t a new player. It’s signing Phil Foden to a lucrative contract extension. It appears that City are planning to do just that following the European Championships.

Phil Thomas reports for the Sun that Manchester City wants to tie down Phil Foden on a new contract. Furthermore, Thomas reports that a new contract from Foden would put him alongside Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne as the top wage earners at the club. Finally, Thomas also reports that the plan is to begin talks with Foden over a new deal before the 24/25 season begins.

Extending Phil Foden’s contract is the most important signing City can make this summer.

Phil Foden had a spectacular 23/24 season. He matured as a player and became arguably the main man at Manchester City. In 53 appearances in all competitions, he scored 27 goals and added 12 assists. His spectacular season was rewarded with the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards. But outside of the goals and individual accolades Foden rose to become one of the premier players in the Premier League.

With that in mind if Manchester City can tie down Foden on a new long-term contract it will be the most important signing they can make this summer. There is no doubt that Foden is the future of Manchester City’s midfield. This season saw him play a more central role and with that came the best season of his career. Going forward it is clear that City’s Boy Wonder is the player for which the champions can build their midfield around. If they can sign Phil Foden to a new contract they will have one of their key players signed for the long-term. That will give the world champions a solid building block to build the rest of their squad around.

There wouldn’t appear to be any obstacles stopping Phil Foden from signing a contract extension with Manchester City. He is arguably the biggest success story for City’s academy system and appears set for a long and illustrious career at the club. Tying Foden down to a long-term contract extension is the most important signing City can make this summer. It also appears to be a straightforward deal to complete when terms are finally agreed.