Manchester City monitoring Turkey’s Euro 2024 matches with eyes on one teenage attacking talent

Officials from Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the performances of Turkey at the ongoing European Championships in Germany.

The wider understanding is that while Etihad Stadium chiefs have already outlined their primary targets for the ongoing summer transfer window, they are not opposed to various market opportunities and maintain planning for the future.

For the immediate term, City are likely to intensify their pursuit of talents in the coming days and weeks, with Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich among the names most likely to develop talks.

However, with Manchester City firmly wanting to maintain their position at the summit of European football, there remains a clear intention to continue building and investing in the future, with many profiles developing their skills within the City Football Group.

That approach to forward planning has now taken the club to the European Championships, and particularly the performances of one nation who excelled in their opening contest of the ongoing tournament.

According to the information of Turkish media outlet Sabah, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have Semih Kılıçsoy on their transfer radar following previous reports of interest, alongside Premier League rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

The report goes on to reveal that all three of the English giants were expected to be in attendance at Turkey’s opening game of the tournament against Georgia on Tuesday, in order to get ‘a further lowdown on the youngster’.

Turkey will go on to face Portugal – who feature Manchester City star’s Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and Matheus Nunes – and the Czech Republic in their other two remaining group stage games after an impressive opener.

Despite conceding an equalising goal from their opponents in the first-half on Tuesday, Turkey came out on top 3-1 against Georgia in Group F of the European Championships, with a number of outstanding strikes, particularly from Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

As for Semih Kılıçsoy in particular, the teenage forward provided a hugely commendable output in front of goal in Turkey’s top-flight last season, scoring 11 goals and providing a further three assists in 23 Super Lig outings.