Manchester City midfielder set to end 15-year stay with Club through summer transfer exit

An exit from the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City and Scotland international midfielder Lewis Fiorini will end an affiliation of more than 15 years this summer.

Fiorini, who has been associated with Manchester City for the best part of 15 years and risen through the club’s Academy age groups, is currently contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Fiorini, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at League One side Lincoln City, agreed a four-year contract extension to his previous agreement with Manchester City back in 2021, keeping him at the Club until 2026.

However, with no clear pathway into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad, a string of loan moves across the English game will now culminate in a permanent exit from Manchester City into the Football League but close to home.

As per the information of Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Manchester City and Scotland midfielder Lewis Fiorini has agreed a deal to join Stockport County in a permanent agreement this summer.

It is explained that the newly-promoted League One side moved to offer the 22-year-old a move away from Manchester City as he is not close to breaking into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad any time soon.

As a result, Fiorini will now undergo a medical with the third tier English club ahead of the start of a new career with the Hatters from the 2024/25 season.

The Scotland youth international, who has represented the nation from under-16 level after switching allegiance from England, has completed four loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium since 2020.

A move to Belgium with NAC Breda, as part of a talent-sharing partnership with Manchester City, was followed up by a strong spell with Lincoln City, before a relatively contrasting experience with Blackpool.

Having recovered from surgery which complicated a one-year period in Fiorini’s professional career, the midfielder completed the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign with Charlton Athletic.