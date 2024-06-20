Manchester City midfielder sends public praise message to Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is one of the notable players missing from the ongoing Euro.

He was left out by Gareth Southgate, and despite this, he has been following the continental championship.

In that regard, Grealisg had nothing but praise for his former club teammate and current Barcelona captain, Ilkay Gundogan.

While watching last night’s match between Germany and Hungary, Grealish took to social media to express his admiration for Gundogan.

The German, who ended up being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match, played a crucial role in his team’s win.

He first assisted Jamal Musiala, making it 1-0, and then scored the second goal himself, sealing a 2-0 victory.

“I can’t explain how good this man is,” wrote the England international on his social media channel.

“Honestly, he’s one of the best I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing with,” he added.

Gungogan has been excellent recently

Jack Grealish had nothing but praise for Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan, who is also the captain of the German team, has been in excellent form and riding his performance, Germany became the first team to qualify for the next round after just two games.

Meanwhile, the midfielder had already showcased his skills in the opening match against Scotland, which Germany won 5-1. In that game, he was involved in three out of the five goals.

He delivered a brilliant pass that led to 2-0, earned a penalty which was converted for the 3-0 goal, and made a clever backheel pass to Niclas Fullkrug, who scored the fourth goal with a remarkable strike.

Grealish, although sidelined from the Euro Cup, still remains an avid supporter and observer of the game. His public commendation of Gundogan highlights the respect and admiration he has for the German midfielder’s performance on the field.

Gundogan’s leadership and skill have been instrumental in Germany’s success so far in the tournament, making him a standout player and a key figure for his team.