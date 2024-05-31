Manchester City midfielder offers himself to Barcelona

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the positions that FC Barcelona are looking to reinforce with the most urgency is that of the midfield pivot. This was one of the clearest areas of weakness in the team last season, and getting a specialist for this position will be key for the Catalans in this window.

Several candidates for this position have been linked with Barcelona in the last few weeks and months, with Guido Rodriguez looking highly likely to join the club, but this operation is also not entirely completed yet. Kimmich and Zubimendi have also been linked with the club for some time now, and were the two favorite options of the last coach, Xavi Hernandez.

In the last winter window, Barcelona were also interested in getting a player for this position, and the club was linked with the Manchester City player, Kalvin Phillips for this purpose.

The midfielder was open on leaving his club on loan, and Barcelona looked like the most likely side to land him before the Catalans decided to bring Vitor Roque and spent the salary cap obtained from Gavi’s injury on his incorporation.

Phillips joined West Ham United at that time for the rest of the season, where he went on to become an important player. However, according to SPORT, he has once again offered himself to the Blaugranes, a side that he would love to join as he believes he would fit in very well with their style of play.

City wants to sell him permanently, for around €30 million, but another loan this summer can also not be ruled out. The midfielder already has several offers from the Premier League, but wants to join a team outside of England, one that can offer him a good Champions League project.

But their FFP limitations and salary cap remain a problem that the Catalans will have to solve before thinking about new signings, and even if he has offered himself, Barcelona have other high-profile names on their agenda for this role.