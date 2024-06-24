Are Manchester City about to make their mark on the transfer window?

Are Manchester City poised to finally make a big move in the summer transfer window? It has been a quiet start to the transfer window as international tournaments dominate the football landscape. But a new report suggests that the champions are preparing a bid for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Dean Jones has reported for GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City are preparing to launch a bid for Bruno Guimaraes by the end of the month. Jones also reports that Newcastle are bracing themselves for an offer for Guimaraes from the world champions. Furthermore, Jones adds that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Brazilian international. Lastly, Dean Jones reports that the £100 million release clause in the contract of Guimaraes isn’t expected to be a problem for Manchester City.

Dean Jones’s reports sets the scene for Manchester City to make their mark on the summer transfer window.

As it stands currently the world champions have made a quiet start to the summer transfer window. That was to be expected given the fact that a large section of players are in action at the Copa America and Euro 24. But Dean Jones’s new report gives the impression that City are about to make their first major move of the summer.

It is no secret that Manchester City need a player to come in and support Rodri in the heart of their midfield. It’s arguably City’s main priority this summer. Bruno Guimaraes does have the potential to be the player who can fill that role. He also could be a player who could play alongside City’s midfield general. While £100 million is a steep price to pay for any player Manchester City can afford such a move. Now it appears to be a waiting game to see if the world champions do move for Guimaraes this week.

The report from Dean Jones indicates that City are poised to move for Bruno Guimaraes. If that is proven correct then the champions look set to finally make their mark on this summer’s transfer window.