Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola responds to Barcelona links with Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looked incredulous as he played down links between star player Bernardo Silva and Barcelona, with the Portuguese being frequently linked to the Blaugrana in recent years. He was more open about the possibility of Joao Cancelo returning to Catalonia next season.

Silva was spoken about as a desired target for Xavi Hernandez, who reportedly held conversations with the former Barcelona manager, but Guardiola explained that it had never had never gotten to the stage of conversations between clubs.

“We have not received a call from Barca or any other club. He is a wonderful player, as well as a wonderful person. There’s been a lot of talk over the last few years, but I insist, nobody has called us, that I recall. I hope he stays with us at Manchester City,” Guardiola told Marca.

Meanwhile there will be discussions between City and Barcelona for Cancelo, who Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta have expressed a desire to keep. Guardiola gave little away, but did admit it was a possibility.

“It has to be the best thing for everyone. The clubs will speak, we’ll speak with his agents will speak. He is our player, if we don’t reach an agreement, he will have to return for preseason. If he wants to stay at Barcelona, and the clubs find an agreement, then it will happen again.”

The sticking point with Cancelo would be the terms. City clearly want to sell a player that has three years left on his deal and has just turned 30, given they have no place for him in the team. Yet the word coming out of the Catalan capital is that the Blaugrana are keen to bring Cancelo back on the same terms as this season. There is a chance he improves his performances next season and attracts more suitors, but on the whole, his value is likely to be lower next summer.