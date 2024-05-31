Manchester City legend rejected Chelsea twice in double managerial approach

Chelsea were rejected on two separate occasions by one Manchester City legend making serious strides in the world of top-level football management, according to reports.

That concerns Vincent Kompany, who has enjoyed a strong start to his life post-playing career, overseeing successful seasons with both RSC Anderlecht and Burnley, whilst earning admiration for his coaching standards from the likes of Pep Guardiola.

Having guided Burnley to Premier League promotion in the 2022/23 campaign through a record-breaking 100-point season, Kompany was left to steer the Clarets through a Premier League season that unfortunately resulted in immediate relegation.

However, that demotion back into the English Football League Championship has not halted the 38-year-old’s ambitions and progress in the coaching world, with Bayern Munich appointing him as their new head coach following the exit of Thomas Tuchel.

But the Bavarian club were not alone in eyeing the Manchester City legend as their next manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, a new report has revealed.

According to the information of journalist Alan Nixon, middle men connected to Premier League side Chelsea sounded out Vincent Kompany while Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge at Stamford Bridge, and ahead of a move for Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca.

It is claimed that despite Burnley having been relegated from the Premier League under the former Manchester City captain, Chelsea fancied Kompany for a second season running, having been rejected by the Belgian following his promotion to the top-flight.

However, the same outcome would ensue this time around, with Vincent Kompany issuing Chelsea a second successive rejection when it came to the opportunity to guide Todd Boehly’s sporting project at the Bridge.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been consistent in his belief that Kompany will become a manager at the Etihad Stadium in future too, recently stating, “Yeah, yeah for sure. You will call me when this is going to happen.”

Kompany in turn has been strong in his praise for his former coach, stating during a recent interview, “You learn from observing; from watching… from being in that place. He (Pep Guardiola) is unique.

“You become a little bit of a collection of all these ideas. And then you trim it down to what matters to you. He is a special person.”

It remains to be seen just how Vincent Kompany will hold up at a behemoth of an organisation in Bayern Munich, however it will be an opportunity for Manchester City to assess the Belgian’s ability to coach a club of top-level European prestige.