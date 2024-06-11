Manchester City legend comes out of retirement to represent club at US tournament

Manchester City’s record goalscorer has discussed coming out of retirement to represent the club at a tournament in the United States.

Sergio Aguero featured at The Soccer Tournament in the United States over the weekend, with Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer having been forced to retire from professional football in December 2021 due to a heart condition.

The 36-year-old, who was at the Etihad Stadium between 2011 and 2021, retired just months after signing for Barcelona on a free transfer, having departed Manchester City after a decorated decade in east Manchester.

The Argentinian striker continues to represent the club globally, after making 390 appearances, scoring 260 goals and winning 14 trophies with Manchester City.

Aguero most famously scored in injury-time against QPR in May 2012 to clinch a first Premier League title, with Manchester City having last month lifted the trophy for an eighth time, and sixth time in seven years.

The forward made 20 appearances during his final season at the club and scored twice against Everton during his last Premier League appearance for the Sky Blues.

Aguero featured under three different managers and made 182 appearances under Pep Guardiola, with the Catalan having arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 from Bayern Munich.

Speaking after featuring at the The Soccer Tournament (TST) in America wearing Manchester City’s new 2024/25 PUMA home kit, Aguero said: “[I’m] happy to play again, a little chubby but good!

“The truth is that I’m happy and enjoying a bit of football again and wearing the Manchester City shirt. The feeling of putting on the City shirt always [brings back] memories. As soon as I see anything about City, a lot of things come to my mind and it’s like my home, and I feel like it’s my life, let’s say.

“I’m super proud of what I did at City and well, that goal [against QPR in 2012] will always remain in my memory, which is still something that today, leaving football, I look at it and I’m still excited.”

The football match at the weekend is the latest example of the 36-year-old representing the Sky Blues, after Aguero also sported a Manchester City-inspired drivers suit at the Formula One last year.