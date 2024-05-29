Manchester City leave fresh contract offer on the table for 332-appearance star

A fresh contract offer remains on the table for Manchester City and Brazil international goalkeeper Ederson, according to the latest report.

The future of the mainstay first-team goalkeeper has been thrust into uncertainty ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window, with Ederson missing the final two games of Manchester City’s season through injury.

Following a number of opportunities granted to back-up choice Stefan Ortega across the course of the season, Ederson’s collision with Cristian Romero of Tottenham in the penultimate clash of the campaign left the German with two further golden chances.

After impressive showings against the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, Ortega was Manchester City’s goalkeeper for the Premier League-winning clash against West Ham, as well as the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

However, despite the impressive nature of Ortega’s performances when called upon by Pep Guardiola, it appears as though the club are well aware of the abilities of Ederson, and the South American’s importance to their operation.

According to the information of The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Ederson had been set to sign a new Manchester City contract in the spring, but is now instead weighing up an offer from the Saudi Pro League and Al Ittihad.

Unsurprisingly, it is confirmed that Manchester City remain determined for the Brazilian international goalkeeper to stay at the Etihad Stadium, and as such a new contract remains on the table for the 30-year-old.

It remains unknown what Ederson will ultimately opt to do, with the Brazilian currently thriving at the very peak of his top-level professional playing career, and having registered over 330 appearances across a glistening Manchester City career to date.

Reports elsewhere in the European game have already been linking Manchester City with transfer interest in a number of potential goalkeeping recruits, should either of Ederson or Ortega find a new challenge in the coming months.

Among the names linked with moves to Manchester City are FC Porto’s Diogo Costa as a first-choice option, whilst Werder Bremen’s Michael Zetterer and AS Roma’s Mile Svilar have been mooted as possible back-up choices.