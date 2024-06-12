Will Manchester City learn of Pep Guardiola’s plans in the near future?

Heading into next season the future of Pep Guardiola will be a hot topic. Since Jack Vaughan’s report for the Daily Mail, it appears that next season could be Guardiola’s final one in charge of Manchester City. With that in mind, it appears that a meeting is scheduled between Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City hierarchy.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Pep Guardiola will travel to Abu Dhabi to meet with Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak this week. Furthermore, Marca reports that Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano will also travel alongside Guardiola to Abu Dhabi. Finally, Marca adds that planning for next season is the main priority for their meeting this week. But the futures of three of City’s most important figures will likely also be on the agenda.

With planning for the 24/25 season set to begin the future of Manchester City is also coming into view.

Manchester City’s aim for the 24/25 season will be winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title. Winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title would further solidify Pep Guardiola’s team’s place as the greatest team in English football. But the 24/25 season could be one of transition for the world champions. Question marks surround the future of several key players heading into next season. It is likely that the City squad will see a reshuffle this summer. How severe that rebuild remains to be seen. That will no doubt be the focus of talks between the Manchester City hierarchy as Marca reports.

Marca further reports that Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain are a chance of leaving City in 2025. If the pair and Pep Guardiola were to all depart at the end of next season it would signal the end of an era at Manchester City. The trio have helped build City into one of the biggest clubs in Europe and filling their shoes would be no easy task. But the upcoming meeting does appear to be a case of City planning ahead. City’s off-field set-up is the envy of their rivals. If three key pieces of that set-up do intend to leave the champions will want ample time to plan for the future.

This week’s meeting looms as a pivotal one for the world champions. It may shape how the club plans for the future. Eventually the champions will have to usher in a new era at the club. It remains to be seen if that will begin at the end of the 24/25 season.