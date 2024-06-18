Manchester City will kick off their Premier League defence against Chelsea

Manchester City will kick off their chase for a staggering fifth consecutive Premier League title with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday 18 August. The mouth-watering clash will be a tough away trip for Pep Guardiola’s side. But it sets the scene for the 24/25 season for the world champions as they look to scale the mountaintop once again.

City’s opening day clash with Chelsea will see Pep Guardiola take on Enzo Maresca. It adds another intriguing layer to an already mouth-watering match. The two teams played out an exciting 4-all draw at Stamford Bridge last season. There is the possibility of another enthralling clash between the two teams on the opening weekend of the 24/25 season given the quality of the two teams.

The reigning Premier League champion’s first home game of the season will be against Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys will visit the Etihad on August 24.

In terms of last season’s title rivals the champions will host Arsenal on September 21 at the Etihad Stadium. Next season could see the renewal of last season’s title race given how close the teams were during the 23/24 season. Pep Guardiola’s side will travel to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta’s side on February 1.

The first Manchester derby of next season will take place on December 14 at the Etihad. City will travel to Old Trafford on April 5 to take on Manchester United in the second Manchester derby of the season.

The 24/25 season promises to be another exciting campaign for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side will begin their chase for another slice of history against Chelsea. The full list of Manchester City’s fixtures can be seen below as the Premier League fixture for the 24/25 season was released today.