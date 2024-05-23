Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne linked to San Diego FC: report

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An English Premier League star has apparently expressed interest in playing for San Diego FC if he were to make the move to Major League Soccer.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who plays his club ball with Manchester City, has been linked with the newly formed local team, The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

De Bruyne’s camp and San Diego FC have had one conversation, which is the “extent of the dealings between the two parties,” the sports journalism website said.

The 32-year-old has won six league titles with Manchester City, including their fourth consecutive this year, and was also a part of the English team’s first-ever Champions League title. De Bruyne recorded six goals and 18 assists in 1,694 minutes while dealing with an injury during the season.

However, sources told The Athletic that a San Diego move being imminent for De Bruyne is “wide of the mark.”

De Bruyne’s contract is set to expire next summer.

Other international players in reported contact with San Diego FC include Spain’s Sergio Ramos and Mexico’s Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

