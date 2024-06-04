Manchester City Keeping Tabs On This FC Porto Starlet: Should They Sign Him?

Manchester City have been linked to a couple of goalkeepers in recent months as they look to bring in a fresh name in the summer. The latest one is FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, who has managed to catch the eyes of the club, as per journalist Rudy Galetti.

HAMBURG, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 19: Diogo Costa of FC Porto looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Porto at Volksparkstadion on September 19, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Since then, Costa has been rock solid and performed well for the Portuguese club. He featured in 45 games and managed to keep 17 clean sheets while conceding only 38 goals.

The Portuguese stopper has crazy reflexes and strong hands, which makes him effective at blocking both short and long-range shots. He takes control of his area really well and is a confident character. He is also good with his passes, especially the long ones.

An ideal deal for Manchester City?

Manchester City are evident to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer as the future of Ederson and Stefan Ortega are uncertain. While the Brazilian keeper is heavily linked to a Saudi move, the latter is also willing to make a switch to earn more game time.

Though Citizens are unlikely to lose both stoppers in one transfer window, they must keep the backups ready. Their alleged interest in Diogo Costa makes sense as he has solid performances. He is also good with the ball at his feet, which is an essential feature to be a part of the English club’s group.