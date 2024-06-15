Manchester City Are Keeping A Keen Eye On This Bundesliga Youngster: Is He A Star In The Making?

In a recent report, Kicker stated that Manchester City are keeping a keen eye on VfL Wolfsburg youngster Dzenan Pejcinovic ahead of a potential move for him this summer. It has been claimed that the Mancunian outfit are eager to land the German forward later this year.

Pejcinovic has done well to break out as a first-team starter for the German club recently. The 19-year-old has already made five senior appearances for Wolfsburg thus far but is still waiting to score his first goal for the club.

The German prospect has managed to shine at times at the youth levels of German football. At the moment, he is amongst the best young players in his homeland, so it is no surprise that Man City are trying to lure him away to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

His current contract at the German club will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for Pep Guardiola’s side to get a deal done for him on the cheap in this transfer window.

Pejcinovic can create a yard of space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He can even orchestrate the odd chance for his teammates in the final third and is a good runner with the ball at his feet. However, the German whizkid is still quite inexperienced in top-flight football and would need time to adjust to life in England if Man City can devise a way to bring him on board this off-season.

Pejcinovic would be a welcome addition to Man City‘s academy as he could grow into a top player at the Etihad Stadium in the long run. At 19, he has already begun to show glimpses of what he can do in German football.

There is no denying that Pejcinovic is a star in the making, so Pep Guardiola would be wise to snap him up before the end of this summer transfer window. However, the Man City boss has to be patient with his progress before he can unlock the best out of the youngster.