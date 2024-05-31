Manchester City keeping an eye on Brazilian star’s situation at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have only one game left to play in the 2023-24 season, i.e., the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund this Saturday. After this momentous game, the focus of the Merengue club will shift to the summer transfer window as they will be looking to make the required changes to the team for the next season.

One of the most highly anticipated moves that Los Blancos are expected to make in this summer window is the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. The French forward has already announced his decision to leave Paris Saint Germain, and it looks very likely that he will at last sign for Real Madrid this summer.

However, as is usually the case with new signings, the Frenchman’s arrival would mean a change in the importance of some of the already existing players in the team. With Vinicius having made a place for himself in the team for the next season, Rodrygo Goes is the player who will be affected the most with Mbappe’s arrival.

But the situation surrounding the Brazilian forward is already inviting the attention of other clubs, and according to MARCA, Manchester City are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the developments taking place at Real Madrid.

For now, Rodrygo wants to remain at Real Madrid beyond this season, and the club also wants to continue having the Brazilian star in their team. However, although the Merengues are suspicious of Manchester City’s interest in their star, they have put everything on hold till the UCL final.

Furthermore, even if the interest from Manchester City takes on a more concrete form in the coming weeks, Los Blancos will not put up too many barriers to Rodrygo’s exit and would follow their policy of allowing any player who does not want to stay at the club to leave.