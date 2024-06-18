Is a Manchester City keeper on the verge of being the first big-name player to leave this summer?

Is Manchester City keeper Ederson on the verge of leaving the club? The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Now two new reports indicate that the Manchester City keeper is looking more likely than ever before to leave the world champions.

Sam Lee has reported for the Athletic that sources close to Ederson had been expecting him to move to the Saudi Pro League since towards the end of last season. Furthermore, Lee reports that Manchester City are actively looking at potential replacement keepers if Ederson does depart the club.

A report from Graeme Bailey which was relayed by Dan Owen for HITC claims that Ederson is being offered a mammoth salary by the Saudi Pro League. Furthermore, Bailey and Owen report that the offer would make Ederson the highest-paid keeper in football. They further report that City had hoped to have Ederson signed to a new deal by August. But the report on HITC adds that the chances of that happening appear slim.

Could Ederson be the first big-name player to leave Manchester City this summer?

It is now appearing increasingly likely that Ederson could depart Manchester City this summer. With the Saudi Pro League reportedly offering a once-in-a-lifetime salary to Ederson, understandably, he is considering their offer. The Brazilian international has also spent the past 7 years at Manchester City. This combination of factors may see Ederson seek a new challenge this summer. He has won everything on offer at City and he may feel it’s time for a fresh challenge. With the Saudi Pro League offering a mammoth salary package, it does seem that Ederson is closer to leaving Manchester City rather than staying at the club.

With that in mind, Ederson could become the first big-name player to leave the club this summer. While Manchester City and Pep Guardiola wouldn’t want to lose their number-one keeper it may be out of their control from here. The champions generally don’t keep players who don’t wish to remain at the club. If a Saudi Pro League club offers City a sizable transfer fee and Ederson desires a move to the Gulf State then he may be the first big-name player to leave the club.

What lies in store for Ederson is fast becoming a big story for Manchester City. If he does leave it will force the champions into the market for a goalkeeper. As the two new reports indicate that is fast becoming a very likely scenario.