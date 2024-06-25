Manchester City keen on Everton talent as £60 million fee mooted for potential midfield recruit

The Etihad Stadium chiefs’ recruitment work continues as a whole host of new names have been linked with moves to the Premier League champions.

Our first story concerns Pep Guardiola’s midfield, with a common theme throughout the ongoing summer market now linking Manchester City officials with a move for one member of Rodri’s Spanish national squad teammates.

Potential departures are also the order of the day on Tuesday 25 June, with the future of Manchester City’s incoming wide star Savio remaining in doubt despite his place in the pre-season squad in late July still expected.

For the first time in several days, we also have somewhat of an update concerning the contractual future of one of Manchester City’s most important figures in Kevin De Bruyne, as Saudi Arabia continue to lurk in the background for the club’s vice-captain.

As we see day 12 of the ongoing summer transfer window come and go, here is everything you need to know to stay up to date with the latest activity being overseen by Manchester City and their recruitment team!

Arrivals

Manchester City have previously held talks about RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo but it was not considered a particularly urgent discussion. (Sam Lee, The Athletic)

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for interest in Eberechi Eze, with Manchester City believed to be among the clubs considering a move. The 25-year-old is likely to cost more than £60 million. (The Guardian)

Real Madrid director José Ángel Sánchez has presented a formal bid of €20 million including bonuses to River Plate for Franco Mastantuono. Manchester City are still in the mix and ‘don’t give up’ in the race to sign the young midfielder, with Etihad Stadium officials said to ‘intend to go all the way’ to agree a deal. (Sport)

Everton are facing a battle to keep hold of Douglas Lukjancik, with Manchester City keen on the 16-year-old. The goalkeeper is admired by those at the Etihad Stadium, but the youngster has also drawn interest from Aston Villa. (Jacque Talbot, Football Transfers)

Departures

Girona are not expecting another loan for Savio. However, Manchester City are still expected to run the rule over the winger during pre-season before deciding what is best for his immediate development. That could involve another loan, just not to Girona. (Sam Lee, The Athletic)

Everton see Issa Kabore as a viable option this summer, with the 23-year-old able to play as a right-winger or right-back. (Jacque Talbot, Football Transfers)

Contract Renewals

Manchester City are unlikely to enter contract discussions over Kevin De Bruyne in the immediate future. (Sam Lee, The Athletic)

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.