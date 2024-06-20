Manchester City insider reveals ‘growing feeling’ from within City Group staff on Pep Guardiola’s future

There is reportedly now a positive ‘growing feeling’ surrounding the future of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola from within City Group staff.

The Catalan coach is fresh off the back of a special visit to greet Manchester City’s key investor, owner Sheikh Mansour at his home in Abu Dhabi, where the club also presented their fourth successive Premier League crown.

Following yet another record-breaking season for the Premier League champions, Mansour was all too keen to welcome Pep Guardiola to his home nation, whilst also receiving a visit from the City Group’s CEO Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was also in attendance at a somewhat secretive gathering, with many supporters eagerly awaiting updates surrounding the future of Pep Guardiola, who is entering into the final year of his Etihad contract.

And that eagerness is seemingly a feeling being shared across the City Group, with a new report detailing the increasingly positive mood around the Catalan’s chances of extending his agreement with the club into a 10th season.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, there is now a ‘growing feeling’ from employees within the City Football Group that Pep Guardiola can be persuaded to sign on for a 10th year at the Etihad Stadium.

It is further claimed that the Catalan manager’s recent visit to see the club’s owner Sheikh Mansour in Abu Dhabi has “clearly changed the mood music around him”, with Guardiola joined on the trip by Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano.

The only recent update Manchester City fans have received from within the club surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future has come from chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who remained somewhat coy during his annual end-of-season interview earlier this month.

“We have had this conversation many times before, you know that, over the years of the contract,” Al Mubarak told the club’s official website, speaking off the back of a three-trophy season for Pep Guardiola and his players.

He continued, “Pep has always been fully committed to this club, fully committed to every contract that he has signed with us.

“This decision on his future is always a decision that we will take together, and I have no doubt that we will find, as always, we have done, the right solution that works for Pep and works for us.”