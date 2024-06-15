Manchester City insider provides major insight into new Pep Guardiola contract extension proposal

Manchester City executives have reportedly proposed a rolling contract offer to manager Pep Guardiola.

The 53-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season, and has been linked with a potential exit from Manchester City in 2025, following the expiration of his current deal in east Manchester.

Guardiola has signed three previous contract extensions since arriving at Manchester City from Bayern Munich in 2016, with the upcoming 2024/25 campaign set to be the Catalan’s ninth with the Sky Blues.

The Manchester City boss has won 17 major trophies with Manchester City to date, and as well as winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season, Guardiola guided the Blues to record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Guardiola, who has won six Premier League titles in seven years with the Cityzens, also managed Manchester City to a maiden UEFA Champions League trophy in June 2023, as part of a seismic treble triumph.

The Catalan is set to manage Manchester City at the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup next summer in the United States, and will also be bidding to win a fifth successive Premier League title and the newly-formatted Champions League next season.

Both Guardiola and sporting director Txiki Begiristain have been linked with departing east Manchester in 2025, however Etihad executives have reportedly proposed a rolling new deal to Guardiola, amid fears of losing the 53-year-old next year.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, Guardiola has been offered a deal which includes an initial one-year extension with a rolling 12-month renewal review thereafter.

Such a proposal would see Guardiola complete a decade of management at Manchester City, with the possibility for the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss to also become head coach at sister-club New York City FC in the future.

Guardiola was part of a senior delegation that travelled to Abu Dhabi to meet Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour this week, where the Sky Blues’ latest silverware success was displayed at a major event.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain were also present at the Palace of the Nation, with Guardiola travelling to the Middle East after competing at a charity gold tournament.