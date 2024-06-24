Manchester City insider offers important take on 115 Premier League charges case

A reputable Manchester City insider has offered a staggering take surrounding the club’s case involving the Premier League and their 115 charges.

It is now well over a year since the Premier League first issued their charges to Manchester City, as the Etihad club were handed more than 100 breaches of the division’s financial rules following a four-year investigation.

At the time, the Premier League confirmed that they had referred Manchester City to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018, whilst also having accused the club of not co-operating since the investigation started in December 2018.

In direct response to the statement issued by the Premier League in February 2023, Manchester City said that not only were they were “surprised” by the charges, but that they are also supported by a “body of irrefutable evidence”.

The latest development on the matter is that the hearing into the club’s 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s regulations and financial rules is set for November, and is expected to last six weeks.

But according to Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, the Etihad Stadium club’s case will have the same outcome as the case involving UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The source explained, “Same case, same rabbit holes, same inability to prove anything aside a non-compliance which we considered essential to be ultimately heard out by ultra-professional, non-biased litigators.”

In July 2020, Manchester City successfully overturned a two-year ban from European club competitions, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) announced that the club were cleared of “disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions”.

UEFA had previously issued the ban in February 2020, after ruling Manchester City had committed “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations between 2012 and 2016, while the process also saw City’s fine cut from €30 million to €10 million.

In response to the ruling, Manchester City said at the time that the decision was “validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present”. The club added, “The club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.”