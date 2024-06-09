Manchester City Impressed With This Crystal Palace Emerging Star: One For The Future?

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 23: Adam Wharton of Blackburn Rovers looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Watford at Ewood Park on December 23, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As a result, the England national side’s boss Gareth Southgate even picked him in the squad for Euro. The midfielder featured in 45 games this season and netted twice apart from providing six assists. He averaged 2.6 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 1 clearance per game (stats via whoscored).

Wharton is known for his defensive traits and provides an extra layer of protection in front of the defence. He finds himself comfortable with the ball and likes to keep things simple. He also provides key passes upfront and contributes to the offensive aspects.

Manchester City are expected to lose Kalvin Phillips in the summer while Matheus Nunes has failed to remain fit since arriving from Wolves. On the other hand, they might not see Kevin De Bruyne go away as the Belgian remains keen on a Saudi move if a good offer arrives.

Hence, the Citizens will have to strengthen their midfield unit for the next campaign. Though Adam Wharton is a quality pick, they might not go for him. The club already have the likes of Rodri and Mateo Kovacic as the holding midfielders.

Therefore, it would make more sense for the Premier League champions to bring attacking names. They might try to steal the 20-year-old in future when they undergo a transition in the midfield. The youngster is currently intact with a long-term contract at Crystal Palace.