Manchester City identify potential Erling Haaland replacement as club eyes ‘sit down’ talks in the ‘coming days’

City Xtra’s daily Manchester City transfer round-ups are back, and not with a bang, as day one of the summer transfer window brought about… very little, in all honesty.

The opening day of the market has brought about tenuous links of a possible Erling Haaland replacement entering the club’s transfer radar, and relatively close to home given the player’s current affiliation to the City Football Group.

Outgoings were also on the agenda, with Mateo Kovacic attracting interest from one league in the European game, with the club in question keen on opening talks for the Croatian almost immediately, despite his involvement at the European Championships.

And finally, it wouldn’t be a daily Manchester City transfer round-up without some speculation of Erling Haaland’s supposedly guaranteed exit from the Etihad Stadium in the coming seasons, with a new claim concerning his contract situation.

Following day one of what is likely to be an intense summer transfer window for Manchester City, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, here is a comprehensive round-up of every rumour emerging from across global media.

Arrivals

Manchester City are ‘huge admirers’ of Girona striker Artem Dovbyk and see the La Liga Golden Boot winner as a potential replacement should Erling Haaland leave in future. While Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Dovbyk, City Football Group are hoping to install some sort of buy-back clause. (HITC)

Departures

Galatasaray will ‘step up their efforts’ to sign Mateo Kovacic after identifying the Croatian in February. An offer is now being ‘prepared’, and they ‘expect to sit down’ with the Premier League champions ‘in the coming days’. (Fotomac)

Contract Updates

Erling Haaland has no interest in signing a new Manchester City contract that would remove a release clause that comes into effect in the summer of 2025, and is worth around £170 million. (HITC)

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.