Manchester City Identify Pep Guardiola’s Replacement: Good Pick By The Citizens?

Manchester City have started preparing for life without Pep Guardiola as he is unlikely to extend his contract. The legendary manager’s current contract runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. While there were speculation that he might leave the club following this season, he confirmed his will to fulfill his contract.

Michel’s stocks have surged

Michel joined Girona ahead of the 2021-22 season and has done wonders since then. He has inspired the Spanish side to set better standards for themselves. Their best performance came this season as they managed to secure a Champions League berth for the next campaign.

VALENCIA, SPAIN – MAY 19: Michel, Head Coach of Girona FC, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Valencia CF and Girona FC at Estadio Mestalla on May 19, 2024 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Under the coaching of Michel, Girona fought for the La Liga title this season. They were a serious threat to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona throughout. However, a slip-up towards the business end halted their place to the third position in the points table.

Pep Guardiola, who arrived at Manchester City in 2016, led his side to six Premier League titles and a Champions League. He is a genius and one of the greatest coaches ever the game has seen. Hence, filling his shoes won’t be as easy as it sounds despite taking over a star-studded group.

Michel has a year left on his contract with Girona and hence, it would be ideal to sign him after the end of the next season. Interestingly, the Spanish side are also owned by the same group as of Citizens, which makes his signing earlier.

However, it will highly depend on how the 48-year-old does in the next term. Having no experience of managing a top-tier club could be a hindrance to his