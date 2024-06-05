Manchester City identify international star as ‘ideal’ Ederson replacement

Manchester City executives have reportedly identified goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a replacement for Ederson at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola is bracing for potential changes to his Manchester City first-team goalkeeping department this summer, with uncertainty surrounding both Ederson and Stefan Ortega ahead of the transfer window opening this month.

Ortega is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2025 and is currently stalling extension talks, meanwhile Ederson has been linked with a shock move to Saudi Arabia, despite having a contract with the Sky Blues until 2026.

Ederson, who moved to Manchester City for £35 million in 2017, has made 332 appearances and won 17 trophies with the Sky Blues to date, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazil international missed a number of matches for Manchester City this season, with Ortega making 20 appearances, including during crunch clashes against Real Madrid, Arsenal Liverpool and Tottenham.

Amid fears that either goalkeeper could leave this summer, Etihad executives have reportedly started searching for replacements, with shot-stoppers from both the Bundesliga and Serie A earmarked as potential targets.

Football Insider claim that AC Milan and France star Mike Maignan has been identified as an ‘ideal’ replacement for Ederson, with the 28-year-old having impressed throughout the campaign at the Italian club.

Maignan, who is contracted at the San Siro until 2026, conceded 34 goals in 29 Serie A showings this season, and also kept two clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City reportedly believe that the Frenchman has ‘huge potential’ to succeed under Guardiola in east Manchester.

Maignan could potentially only have one season under the Catalan’s management however, with Guardiola out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season.