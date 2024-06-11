Manchester City Identify This Crystal Palace Youngster As A Target: Should Pep Move In For Him?

In a recent report, The Evening Standard claimed that Manchester City have identified Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton as a target this summer. It has been stated that the Mancunian club are keen on recruiting the English midfielder later this year.

The 20-year-old managed to catch the eye with his performances at the centre of Crystal Palace’s midfield recently. Wharton made 13 appearances for the Eagles in the league last season, picking up three assists in various competitions.

The talented youngster has proven himself to be a decent performer in the middle of the park by averaging 3.0 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 1.5 clearances, 0.6 shots, 1.3 key passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball from midfield after completing 81.1% of his attempted passes in the top tier of English football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Selhurst Park will run out in the summer of 2029. Hence, Man City would have to pay a big fee if they are serious about acquiring his services in this ongoing transfer window.

England’s midfielder #23 Adam Wharton runs during the International friendly football match between England and Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Should Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Move In For Wharton?

Wharton loves a tackle and can read the danger well to secure the ball back for his side at the centre of the park. He doesn’t hesitate to clear the danger when needed and can shoot the ball well from long range. The English talent has got the eye to set up a few inviting chances for his teammates to find the back of the net. He is a decent dribbler with the ball as well.

Wharton is primarily a box-to-box midfielder but can also function as a holding midfielder or play in the number ten position if asked to do so. He would bring more quality and depth to Man City‘s midfield department in the long run.

At 20, Wharton has the potential to be a generational talent, so the Mancunian giants should consider moving in for him this summer. Furthermore, Pep Guardiola could be the ideal man to oversee his development in England next season. However, there are some concerns over whether he can cope with the high expectations surrounding a move to Man City. Still, Guardiola should think about going all out to sign him this summer.