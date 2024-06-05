Manchester City Identify AC Milan Goalkeeper As Ederson’s Replacement: Good Pick?

Mike Maignan is a high-quality stopper

Mike Maignan represented the likes of PSG and Lille before moving to AC Milan in the summer of 2021. He arrived at the latter club as a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma. In these many years, he has done well to establish himself as a reliable name.

MILAN, ITALY – APRIL 22: Mike Maignan of AC Milan in action during the Serie A TIM match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Maignan has been one of the best stoppers in Seria A over the past few seasons. In this term, he featured in 42 games and managed to keep 15 clean sheets. He conceded 52 goals in the process.

The French goalkeeper is known for his lightning reflexes and ball distribution. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet and often goes higher up the pitch whenever his team is in possession. Apart from all these, he also has leadership qualities.

A perfect fit at Manchester City?

Though Manchester City aren’t looking to sell Ederson, they will offload him if a lucrative offer arrives from Saudi. Hence, the signing of Mike Maignan would make sense as his profile perfectly matches Pep Guardiola‘s style of play.

The 28-year-old being an experienced campaigner would be able to cope with the pressure in the English league. Even on the big names, he has the ability to make a difference for his side. Moreover, he still has a good number of years left to represent at the highest level.

Maignan’s acquisition shouldn’t cost too much for the Citizens. However, everything will depend upon how the Brazilian’s future unfolds in the coming weeks.