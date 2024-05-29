Have Manchester City identified a possible replacement for Ederson if he departs this summer?

Heading into the summer, there are several players who futures appear in doubt at Manchester City. One such player is City’s number one keeper, Ederson. Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that the Brazilian international is the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, and he could potentially leave the champions this summer.

If Ederson were to depart Manchester City this summer, there is no doubt that City would be in the market for a replacement keeper. With that in mind, have the world champions potentially identified a possible replacement for the Brazilian international?

Journalist Rudy Galleti has reported via his official X account that Manchester City has shown interest in FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa. Furthermore, Galleti reports that Chelsea has also shown interest in signing Costa. Galletti further reports that FC Porto could sell their number one keeper if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

🚨🗣️ Diogo #Costa has been approached by #Chelsea, which are looking for a new goalkeeper. 💰 #Porto are open to selling the 🇵🇹 GK in the summer, in case an offer is deemed satisfactory. 📌 Other #EPL clubs – like #ManCity – showed an interest in him. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/6shRJJyxWg — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) May 29, 2024

Any potential Manchester City move for Diogo Costa is clearly dependent on Ederson and Stefan Ortega’s futures at the club.

As it stands currently, Manchester City has two quality keepers in Ederson and Stefan Ortega. But there are doubts over the futures of both players heading into the summer transfer window. Ederson has been linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, as mentioned above. Jack Gaughan has reported for the Daily Mail that talks over a new contract for Stefan Ortega at Manchester City has stalled. Furthermore, Gaughan reports that Ortega wants a resolution on his status at the champions this summer. There is a possibility he could depart the club if a new deal can’t be reached for the German keeper.

Whether Manchester City does decide to move for a new goalkeeper this summer is entirely dependent on what happens with Ederson and Ortega. If both remain at the club going into next season, then the champions will likely not make a move for a new keeper.

But if either leaves, it will force City’s hand. Finding a keeper who could replace Ederson would be no easy feat. While Stefan Ortega could do the job if he doesn’t depart this summer, the champions would likely prefer the security of another quality option to play in goal. Diogo Costa would be an ideal candidate for that job. The FC Porto keeper is regarded as one of the elite keepers in European football. Costa has impressed for both Portugal and FC Porto. He has proven pedigree and could step up and play at the level required at Manchester City.

Rudy Galleti’s report indicates that the champions have potentially identified a replacement for Ederson in Diogo Costa. It will now be a waiting game to see what Ederson decides to do this summer. If he does depart, City may then make a move for the Portuguese international.