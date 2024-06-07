Have Manchester City identified their ideal long-term transfer target to revamp their midfield?

While Manchester City are preparing for this summer’s transfer window it is well known that the club always has an eye on the future. City’s capture of Claudio Echeverri highlights this. But have the world champions now found their next long-term transfer target? A new report indicates that City have their eyes on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a long-term target to start the revamp of their midfield.

Dom Smith has reports for the Standard that Manchester City have identified Adam Wharton as a long-term transfer target. Furthermore, Smith reports that City aren’t expected to move to Wharton this summer. Lastly, Smith adds that the champions view Wharton as part of their long-term midfield succession planning.

Adam Wharton has the potential to be one of England’s best midfielders.

Adam Wharton has shown during his brief spell at Crystal Palace that he has the potential to become one of England’s premier midfielders. After arriving at the club from Blackburn Rovers in January his quality was immediately apparent. Playing in the heart of the Crystal Palace midfield his immense technical and tactical ability stood out. Wharton is more than competent defensively playing as a defensive midfielder. But what stands out about Wharton’s game is his ability on the ball. He has a wide range of passing abilities and his ability to play a decisive pass is elite for a defensive midfielder. Given he is only 20 years of age his scope for improvement is immense.

It was no surprise to see Wharton picked in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 24. He is ready to play on the biggest stage and this summer’s tournament gives him that opportunity. If he is given the opportunity to impress by Southgate he may play himself onto the radar of a host of big clubs this summer.

Adam Wharton could be the ideal player for Manchester City to revamp their midfield with.

Manchester City are renowned for making transfer plans well in advance. The club has a vast and quality scouting network which they use to identify players as part of their long-term planning. It is clear to see why they have reportedly identified Adam Wharton as a player who could be part of an imminent revamp of Manchester City’s midfield. While it may not be this summer when City begins remodelling their midfield that time is coming. Players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic are all getting on in years. The time is coming that the champions will begin building the heart of the next midfield. It would be no surprise to see Manchester City move for Wharton in the future to be a part of that rebuild.

It is clear to see why Manchester City have reportedly identified Adam Wharton as a long-term transfer target. The Crystal Palace midfielder has the potential to be one of England’s premier midfielders. It would be no surprise to see the champions make a move for Wharton in the not to distant future.