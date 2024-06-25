Manchester City hold talks over Spain attacking midfielder – Discussion considered ‘not particularly urgent’

Officials within the Etihad Stadium have reportedly held talks over the profile of RB Leipzig and Spain attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

Manchester City remain ongoing in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements this summer, with their large share of attention focussed on a back-up option for mainstay Rodrigo, as well as contingency plans for Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The Belgian playmaker is entering into the final year of his current Etihad contract, and with no renewal talks scheduled at present, De Bruyne continues to attract ambitious attention from the Saudi Pro League in particular.

Whilst City are prepared for Bernardo Silva to leave the club, following a trend set over the past few seasons, the Portugal international’s options appear to have been significantly limited through clubs being unable to sanction fees at the valuation of his £50 million release clause.

As Etihad Stadium recruitment bosses continue in their work towards signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, a new report has revealed the initial talks that were held over another profile from the Bundesliga.

That is according to the information of The Athletic’s Sam Lee, who reveals that talks have previously taken place at Manchester City about RB Leipzig and Spain international Dani Olmo. However, such a move was ‘not considered a particularly urgent discussion’.

Olmo endured a largely injury hit campaign with Leipzig last season, but still managed to record 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in the process.

Despite his inconsistencies with the Saxony club, Olmo managed to secure himself a place in Spain’s squad for the ongoing European Championships, recording an assist in his nation’s third and final group stage clash against Albania on Monday night.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City could turn back towards Olmo following the conclusion of the tournament, especially if their plans elsewhere in his role become complicated as the new season approaches.