Manchester City hold double transfer hopes connected to managerial appointment to replace Pep Guardiola

Officials within the Etihad Stadium hold a double hope concerning the future of two potential transfer targets, in connection to their Pep Guardiola replacement choice.

The contract of the legendary Catalan coach runs until the end of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, and while both Guardiola himself and the wider football club have insisted on a feeling of calm around the contractual situation, reports continue to speculate.

The latest information concerning Manchester City’s manager is that he will jet off to Abu Dhabi to meet up with the club’s chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak alongside sporting director Txiki Begiristain to plot their upcoming season ahead.

As part of that trip, it is strongly believed that the futures of some of the club’s key figures including Guardiola will be discussed in detail, and an early indication as to what the head coach would like to do at the end of next season is likely to be brought across.

In the meantime however, Manchester City can only plan ahead and identify potential names to turn to in the event of Guardiola bringing an end to what would be a nine-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the information of FootballTransfers’ Steve Kay, one major bonus of Xabi Alonso’s potential arrival at Manchester City is that the club believes it would help them sign both Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Writz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The current Bayer Leverkusen manager is widely regarded as being the finest coaching talent in world football this season, having narrowly missed out on an unbeaten treble campaign with the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions.

Leverkusen won the German top-flight with ease under the coaching of the Spanish tactician, ending the campaign on 90 points with VfB Stuttgart in second on 73 points, and Bayern Munich in third on 72 points.

Naturally, alongside Xabi Alonso, many of Bayer Leverkusen’s first-team squad are likely to be attracting interest from across the European game, with Jeremie Frimpong among those to be luring in the likes of Manchester City when it comes to right-back plans.