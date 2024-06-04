Manchester City to hold crunch discussions over Rico Lewis’ future ahead of potential summer exit

Rico Lewis could be allowed to depart Manchester City on a temporary agreement this summer, but only after the conclusion of the club’s first-team transfer business.

The teenage full-back talent first broke into Manchester City’s first-team picture during the second-half of the 2022/23 campaign, in a season that would eventually turn out to be the club’s historic Treble-winning season.

Pushing aside Joao Cancelo in the process, Rico Lewis showcased his abilities under Pep Guardiola in the inverted full-back role, eventually mastered by John Stones but struggled by Kyle Walker at times during that period.

However, the most recent 2023/24 season has turned out to be somewhat more difficult, with Lewis finding consistent first-team minutes more difficult to come by, despite various opportunities in attacking midfield in the Champions League in particular.

But that uncertainty surrounding Lewis’ opportunities under Guardiola has thrown his immediate term future at Manchester City into some element of doubt, with a new report hinting at a potential loan deal for the 19-year-old.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, once the Premier League champions have ‘done their business’ in the summer market, there will be a ‘discussion’ on Rico Lewis being potentially loaned out.

It is detailed that Manchester City are both ‘mindful and desperate’ to give the 19-year-old more game time, and are also comfortable with his ‘loyalty and mindset’ towards the Club after his contract renewal earlier this year.

Across the course of the 2023/24 campaign, Rico Lewis managed to accumulate 27 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, scoring two goals and providing a further four assists in the process.

The campaign also saw Lewis further expand his already staggering trophy haul at the Etihad Stadium, claiming yet another Premier League winners’ medal, as well as a maiden UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the process.

It remains to be seen what clubs could be earmarked as potential destinations for Lewis on a loan deal by City, however the club value the football on offer at Girona in particular, especially with the La Liga side competing in the UEFA Champions League next season.