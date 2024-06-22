Manchester City hit with major transfer blow as Bayern Munich win race to sign Premier League star

Bayern Munich have beaten a trio of Premier League clubs including Manchester City to the signing of Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise.

Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to bolster their midfield and attacking options during the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace star Micael Olise amongst the long-term admirers of bosses at the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old signed a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park last summer amid transfer speculation, and helped Crystal Palace to a buoyant end to the 2023/24 campaign, as Oliver Glasner’s side powered to a top-half finish despite initial relegation fears.

Olise is one of three Crystal Palace players to have been linked with a move to east Manchester, with Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton having also emerged as potential transfer targets for the Sky Blues.

The Frenchman was directly involved in 16 goals in 19 Premier League appearances during the recent season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists despite suffering a number of hamstring injury issues.

The 22-year-old has been at the south London club since 2021, and is also expected to compete at the Paris Olympics this summer, after being named in Thierry Henry’s preliminary squad for the games.

Olise’s future is set to be decided before the Olympics next month, after the Frenchman chose to sign for Bayern Munich this summer, rejecting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to David Ornstein.

The Bundesliga club are expected to agree a deal with Crystal Palace following the decision, after Olise rejected enquires from Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Manchester City had ‘retained a strong interest’ in signing Olise according to David Ornstein, but will be unable to sign the forward following the player’s decision to move to Vincent Kompany’s side in the Bundesliga.

Guardiola’s side are expected to complete at least one attacking addition this summer, with Savio set to move to the Etihad Stadium from the Blues’ sister-club ES Troyes.