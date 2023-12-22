Manchester City make history with Club World Cup victory but Rodri injury a worry

Man City have won the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time - Tullio Puglia/Fifa

Man City 4-0 Fluminense

Mission accomplished for that extraordinary nation state sporting project from east Manchester: first England, then Europe, and now the world for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team.

The only fight left for Manchester City to win will be behind the firmly-closed doors of that Premier League independent commission when it comes, although for now it is hard to begrudge Guardiola and his players their triumph. They have won everywhere – up and down England every week, across Europe and now in the sweltering heat of the Red Sea coast they batted away the best of South America.

The Fifa Club World Cup might be one of the bolt-ons to Champions League success but nevertheless, it has to be won in the midst of a draining Premier League season in difficult conditions in Saudi Arabia. It is the fifth trophy of 2023 in what has been an astonishing year for the Guardiola project.

Every challenge City have risen to and although the margin of victory was emphatic it should be said that Fluminense, the Copa Libertadores winners earlier this year, battled them hard in the first half. The standout player, in the humidity, and on a substandard pitch was that pale skinny kid from Stockport. Phil Foden scored the third goal and made the second, he chased down every pass and space when Fluminense were dangerous. He came off with 10 minutes to play having conquered it all.

Phil Foden was sensational for City - Lars Baron/Fifa

City have been all around the world to build the team for Guardiola, but they found Foden in Greater Manchester and he has developed into the kind of highly-skilful modern English player that could pass for a Brazilian. It should be said that the Argentinian World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, with two goals himself, was also outstanding. What a year for the man who has won it all.

If there was a figurative cloud on the horizon, then it was the injury to Rodri, another giant presence in the City team. He seemed to do some damage to his right knee and, after some terse exchanges with the bench, he came off once Foden had increased the lead to three goals. Alvarez scored in the first minute and then in the 88th as Fluminense, exhausted, finally gave in.

The Brazilian side had started strongly but as their older generation faded and had to be replaced, the outcome was inevitable. A difficult evening for a club who have never come this far before, to the brink of being world champions. Not long after the final whistle they lost their cool and there was a scuffle in the centre of the pitch.

Kyle Walker and Felipe Melo grapple after the final whistle - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

Take away the errors that led to Alvarez scoring within 41 seconds of the start – admittedly a big subtraction – and the first 20 minutes were a marvellous example of how an underdog might try to take on the giant it faces at its own game. Fluminense tap-danced along the ledge at times, but they did so with style – passing out from the back in the manner their manager Fernando Diniz has instilled in them.

Before then they had conceded in the blink of an eye. A misplaced pass from Marcelo, their great Champions League winning left-back, once of Real Madrid, and suddenly the walls closed in. A shot from Nathan Ake in space outside the area that clipped the post, brushed off goalkeeper Fabio and was guided in from close range with his chest by Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez chests home City's opener - Tullio Puglia/Fifa

Without wishing to labour this point too much, the same seven Fluminense over-30s started this game as had done in the semi-final, including Fabio, 43, and Felipe Melo, 40. Perhaps it was the experience that helped them through. Either way they were excellent in the aftermath and despite the jeopardy kept trying to work the ball into the small shifting spaces that City afforded them.

It almost paid off. German Cano, their top goalscorer, was just fractionally offside as he ran onto a direct ball around the corner and through the City defence. Had he not been offside, the challenge from Ederson would have been a penalty. Ederson would do considerably better saving a Keno header later on. It took City 20 minutes to get a grip on the game and in the interim they were chasing Fluminense and putting some yards in their legs in strength-sapping heat.

The Brazilian side needed to take one of those chances. By 27 minutes City’s passing rhythms had started shifting them around the pitch again. Rodri played a very straight ball to Foden in the left channel and his cut-back clipped the lunging leg of Fluminense captain Nino and went over Fabio and in. Fabio did better with a right foot shot from Grealish from the left before half-time.

Foden finally turned in the third from Alvarez’s cross just after the break for Rodri’s injury. Alvarez pinged in a fourth before the final whistle – his performance had been excellent. By then Guardiola was free to make some changes for once and he did so just in time. Fluminense tempers were high and they came crashing into a few challenges with the recklessness of players who have just seen their big moment pass them by. City, on the other hand, just keep adding the trophies.

Man City vs Fluminense: as it happened

08:24 PM GMT

Manchester City champions of the world

Gianni Infantino hands the trophy over to Kyle Walker and the Manchester City captain lifts it into the night sky.

Manchester City are Club World Cup champions - Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

08:23 PM GMT

Club World Cup winners

In typical Fifa fashion they have managed to stretch this ceremony out as far as they can. Manchester City now are receiving their medals and are about to get their hands on the trophy.

08:19 PM GMT

Second place

They were comfortably beaten tonight but Fluminense take second place.

08:18 PM GMT

Third place

Egypt’s Al-Ahly beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 earlier to take third place.

08:15 PM GMT

Bronze Ball award

Before Walker and Rodri received their awards Fluminense’s Jhon Arias was given the Bronze Ball award.

08:14 PM GMT

Alvarez wins another trophy

He's still only 23 just remember... 👀 pic.twitter.com/Uw66buUrzI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

And he was named man of the match in the final:

Man of the Match display in the #ClubWC final! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/dMVjQbQpJS — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2023

08:13 PM GMT

Golden Ball award

And Walker’s teammate Rodri is awarded the Golden Ball award for the best player of the Club World Cup.

Rodri (right) won the Golden Ball award - Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

08:12 PM GMT

Silver Ball award

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker wins the Silver Ball award.

Kyle Walker is awarded the Silver Ball award - Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

08:11 PM GMT

Fair Play award

Al-Ittihad have won the Fair Play award.

08:10 PM GMT

38th trophy for Guardiola

Another addition to the trophy cabinet! 🏆



That's 38 major honours as manager now for Pep Guardiola! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BHdKE8fCTW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

08:09 PM GMT

Trophy on its way

Former Brazil, AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaka brings out the trophy.

08:08 PM GMT

Trophy presentation starting

Manchester City are just a few moments away from receiving the trophy as Fifa president Gianni Infantino is welcomed onto the stage.

08:04 PM GMT

Phil Foden speaking to TNT Sports

“It was an unbelievable match. Fair play to them - I love the way they play. They’re a great side and they didn’t make it easy today. “I thought the lads showed heart, quality and determination. We’re not used to playing in this heat so it was difficult. But we’re delighted with the outcome.”

CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! 🌍🏆 pic.twitter.com/QShqsMf35X — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2023

08:02 PM GMT

Scrap at the end

After the full-time whistle a scrap ensued, as you can see pictured below with Felipe Melo and Kyle Walker at the centre of it. Melo did look like he was spoiling for a fight all game.

A scrap ensues after the full-time whistle - Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

07:59 PM GMT

Successful 2023 for Manchester City

Manchester City are the first English side to win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the same year.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/0RcVtfFMdt — Squawka (@Squawka) December 22, 2023

07:56 PM GMT

Three different clubs

4 - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has now won the FIFA Club World Cup more times than any other manager (4 – 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2023), overtaking Carlo Ancelotti (3) with victory here. Pioneer. pic.twitter.com/FTM1laJfCm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2023

07:51 PM GMT

Full time: Manchester City win the Club World Cup

The referee shows sympathy towards Fluminense by adding no time and blowing the whistle right on 90 minutes. Manchester City are champions of the world. That was a very comfortable 4-0 win and shortly they will receive the trophy.

FT: Man City 4-0 Fluminense



Man City's magnificent 2023 comes to an end! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLMkW0Zwqh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

07:48 PM GMT

GOAL! Alvarez makes it 4-0

Clinical finish from Alvarez and that will round off an emphatic night for Manchester City. Nunes has space on the right and finds Alvarez in the centre. He dummies the first-time finish and then smashes it into the far corner.

Julian Alvarez makes it 4-0 as Man City run away with it! 🔥



Fully deserved! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cFmZvAckjO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

07:43 PM GMT

84 minutes: Manchester City 3 Fluminense 0

Another yellow for Fluminense, this time for Kennedy for a challenge on Nunes.

07:40 PM GMT

81 minutes: Manchester City 3 Fluminense 0

Pep Guardiola is making another double change as Foden and Ake are replaced by Matheus Nunes and Bobb.

07:39 PM GMT

79 minutes: Manchester City 3 Fluminense 0

Good play from Kennedy. He drives forward inside the Manchester City half despite pressure from a number of Manchester City defenders and he gets his shot away from distance which is tipped over the bar by Ederson. The corner is punched away.

07:34 PM GMT

74 minutes: Manchester City 3 Fluminense 0

Rodri had come back on but he isdown again and is now going to be replaced. Stones is also going off as Gvardiol and Akanji come on.

Nino is replaced by Marlon for Fluminense as they make their final change.

07:31 PM GMT

GOAL! Game, set and match

That is that and Manchester City will be champions of the world. Foden gets his goal this time and it will not be an own goal. Alvarez crosses to the back post where Foden is on hand to slot home. 3-0 and that is game over.

Phil Foden finishes off a brilliant Man City move! 🤩



The European champions make it 3-0 and it looks like there's no way back for Fluminense... pic.twitter.com/ELLDednUYP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

07:30 PM GMT

70 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Rodri is back on his feet but is still looking uncomfortable. You would imagine Pep Guardiola will take no risks with him, especially as this game is basically done.

07:28 PM GMT

68 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Alexsander has swiftly followed Marcelo into the referee’s book for a foul on Rodri. He did get some of the ball but what he was penalised for was the follow-through. Nothing more though than a yellow. Rodri is still down receiving treatment.

07:24 PM GMT

65 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Lima does brilliantly on the byline and finds Kennedy. But Manchester City manage to surround him and manage to dispossess him.

07:21 PM GMT

62 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Stones has an opportunity from a Manchester City corner on the right but his header goes well wide.

07:20 PM GMT

61 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Three more changes for Fluminense as Marcelo, Melo and Ganso are replaced by Alexsander, Lima and Barbosa.

Marcelo applauded off for Fluminense! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q90D5xDww7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

Manchester City will make their first change of the night as Kovacic comes on for Lewis.

07:16 PM GMT

57 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Marcelo is the first man into the book tonight for a late challenge on Lewis. A moment of frustration from the former Real Madrid full-back, who showed his frustration at the end of the first half as well by slamming the ball into the ground.

07:11 PM GMT

52 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Nearly 3-0. They play the free-kick neatly into Foden in the box and his shot is well-saved by Fabio.

07:11 PM GMT

51 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Lewis goes down inside the Fluminense box but nothing given as Marcelo got the ball. But once again Fluminense give the ball away and Manchester City have a corner. It is played out to the edge of the area where Grealish is fouled...

07:09 PM GMT

50 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Grealish attempts a cross from the left with the outside of his boot but it is nowhere near any of his teammates. He could have found Foden with a short pass but instead opted for the cross which did not work.

07:07 PM GMT

47 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Manchester City are very close to making it 3-0 right at the start of the second half. Foden takes aim from the edge of the box and Fabio parries it away. But it falls into the path of Bernardo who heads towards goal but Fabio gets down again to make the save.

07:04 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way in Jeddah. Manchester City are potentially just 45 minutes away from becoming champions of the world.

Fluminense have made a change at the break as John Kennedy comes on for Keno.

06:56 PM GMT

Have your say

Is this game already done and dusted or can Fluminense find a way back into this game? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

06:55 PM GMT

Another competition, another goal

6 - Julián Álvarez has scored in six different competitions as a Manchester City player (PL, UCL, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and FIFA CWC), with no Premier League player netting in more since he joined the club. Collection. pic.twitter.com/a8N23TX9iL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2023

06:48 PM GMT

Half-time

That is that for the first half and Manchester City lead 2-0 at the break thanks to a goal in the first minute by Julian Alvarez and an own goal.

06:45 PM GMT

45 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

06:43 PM GMT

42 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Close from Grealish. He cuts in on his right foot and shoots from outside the Fluminense box and Fabio gets a hand on it and pushes it away.

06:41 PM GMT

40 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Fluminense have their first corner of the night as Ake deflects Arias’ cross behind. Marcelo whips it in and Arias’ header is brilliantly saved by Ederson. That could have been a goal back for Fluminense.

06:38 PM GMT

37 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Cano decides to hit from distance, around 40 yards out in fact, to try and lob Ederson but his effort goes wide.

06:35 PM GMT

35 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Foden is found directly from the corner on the edge of the box but he fluffs his shot.

06:33 PM GMT

32 minutes: Manchester City 2 Fluminense 0

Grealish lifts the ball into the path of Foden inside the Fluminense box and his shot is blocked behind for a corner. Before that is taken though there will be a cooling break...

06:28 PM GMT

GOAL! Own goal extends Manchester City's lead

2-0 to Manchester City and is that already game, set and match? Rodri plays a superb pass into the path of Foden on the left-hand side of the penalty area. Foden crosses the ball, it deflects off Nino and loops into the far corner. It will definitely go down as an own goal.

Misfortune strikes for Fluminense as Man City double their lead! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OYPaYN8shy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

06:24 PM GMT

23 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

Manchester City have a free-kick on the left inside Fluminense’s half after Grealish was fouled. Bernardo flicks it to Alvarez who drives towards the Fluminense box. He strikes from distance but his shot is blocked.

06:22 PM GMT

21 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

“Fluminense have been magnificent since conceding that careless first minute goal. They have passed their way out from their own six-yard box and switched the play from one wing to the other. They are making City run, which is less than ideal in this heat for Guardiola.”

06:19 PM GMT

18 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

Fluminense are clearly going to stick to their guns and continue to play out from the back. It is certainly bold, but is it foolish?

06:17 PM GMT

16 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

Fluminense have a penalty but the offside lag has gone up. Ederson gives the ball away softly and Cano is sent through on goal. He goes around Ederson, who takes him down. But Cano was fractionally offside so no penalty.

Fluminense thought they had a penalty but Cano (right) was offside - Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

06:15 PM GMT

14 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

That was yet another heart-in-mouth moment for Fluminense supporters as Fabio was nearly charged down a matter of yards from his own goal. Manchester City are loving the fact that Fluminense are taking so many risks inside their own box.

06:12 PM GMT

12 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

Arias has Fluminense’s first effort of the night but his shot from outside the box goes well over Ederson’s bar.

06:07 PM GMT

6 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

What are Fluminense doing? That is now the third time they have lost possession in their own half inside the first six minutes but once again Manchester City cannot take advantage as Lewis’ pass is a poor one inside the penalty area.

06:05 PM GMT

4 minutes: Manchester City 1 Fluminense 0

Once again Fluminense lose the ball in their own half but this time Foden cannot take advantage as he takes too many touches just outside the Fluminense box.

06:02 PM GMT

GOAL! Alvarez scores in first minute

Manchester City take the lead after just 40 seconds. Marcelo gives the ball away so pathetically in his own half and Ake can stride forward with the ball. He shoots from range and his curling effort comes back off the post. Alvarez is on hand to chest the rebound into the net and Manchester City lead inside a minute.

Man City take the lead inside 40 seconds through Julian Alvarez!! 🤩



What a start from the Cityzens! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9nwSq8BTqA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

06:00 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way in Jeddah. Who will win the Fifa Club World Cup final? Will it be Manchester City or Fluminense?

05:56 PM GMT

Kick-off moments away

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off in the Club World Cup final.

05:53 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Lewis, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Alleyne, Susoho, Hamilton.

Fluminense: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.

Subs: Rangel, Eudes, Marlon, Alexsander, Kennedy, Daniel, Guga, Santos, Gonzalez, Barbosa, Braz, Lima.

05:51 PM GMT

Closing ceremony

“It would not be a Fifa opening/closing ceremony without the presence of minor celebrity French DJ David Guetta and indeed here he is in Jeddah - at 56 still seemingly as enthusiastic as ever about his soft house dance medleys/large Fifa appearance fees.”

05:49 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

05:44 PM GMT

Tough conditions in Jeddah

“It is always hot in Jeddah but this evening is notably more humid than earlier in the week for the semi-finals. Pep Guardiola was scathing about the state of the pitch after the semi win over Al-Ahly. Manchester City will also have to cope with the heat and surely best to follow the usual plan and keep the ball.”

05:42 PM GMT

Zabaleta's support

Former Manchester City and Argentina right-back Pablo Zabaleta is out in Jeddah cheering on his former club:

05:31 PM GMT

Have your say

Who do you think will the Club World Cup final tonight? Will it be Manchester City becoming the fourth English club to win this trophy or will Fluminense get their name on the trophy for the first time? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

05:27 PM GMT

Marcelo's shirt

He won 25 trophies with Real Madrid but Marcelo is now back where it all started for him at Fluminense. They have never won this trophy and neither have Manchester City so a new name will be engraved on this trophy tonight.

05:25 PM GMT

Manchester City arrive

What do you make of Manuel Akanji’s orange bucket hat?

05:18 PM GMT

Inside the Fluminense dressing room

This translates as “All together. For this moment.” Fluminense are massive underdogs tonight so they really have nothing to lose.

05:14 PM GMT

Full team news

Pep Guardiola has made three changes to the side that beat Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Julian Alvarez, Ruben Dias and Rico Lewis come in.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Lewis, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Alleyne, Susoho, Hamilton.

Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo starts for the Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense. Andre, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, starts in midfield.

Fluminense: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.

Subs: Rangel, Eudes, Marlon, Alexsander, Kennedy, Daniel, Guga, Santos, Gonzalez, Barbosa, Braz, Lima.

05:11 PM GMT

Bronze medal match

In the 3rd/ 4th play-off match, Egyptian side Al-Ahly, who lost to Fluminense in the semi-finals, defeated Urawa Red Diamonds, who Manchester City beat, 4-2 to claim the bronze medal.

FT: Al Ahly 4-2 Urawa



It's the club from Cairo that secure a podium finish at this season's FIFA Club World Cup 🥉 pic.twitter.com/NlmeJGPigV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023

05:06 PM GMT

Fancy a bet?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

05:03 PM GMT

Fluminense team news

O #TIMEDEGUERREIROS ESTÁ ESCALADO PARA ENFRENTAR O MANCHESTER CITY, NA GRANDE FINAL DA COPA DO MUNDO DE CLUBES FIFA. VAMOS, FLUMINENSE! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/5oodasxAwx — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) December 22, 2023

05:00 PM GMT

Manchester City team news

04:52 PM GMT

Match preview

Manchester City are champions of England and Europe, but tonight they have the opportunity to become champions of the World. They beat 3-0 Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Tuesday to reach the final thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva and an own goal. Their opponents tonight in Jeddah will be Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense, after the Brazilian side beat Egyptian side Al-Ahly 2-0 in their semi-final on Monday.

Ahead of the game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was very complimentary of their opponents tonight.

“The way they play, we’ve never faced, never,” said Guardiola. “I love it. I love the build-up. I love how they associate between each other.

“They play a typical Brazil style from the 1970s, ‘80s, early ‘90s - until 1994, when they won the World Cup in the United States.

“We will have to impose our rhythm and our positional game as best as possible and do a good performance, because we know without it, it will be so difficult to win the final.”

Manchester City are looking to become the fourth English club to win the Club World Cup - Tullio Peglia/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has already experienced success in the Club World Cup; he won it twice with Barcelona and once as manager of Bayern Munich. He could become the first manager to win the trophy with three different clubs.

Manchester City are looking to be the fourth English club to win the Club World Cup after Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. The omens are not on Fluminense’s side; European teams are unbeaten in their last 21 Club World Cup matches dating back to 2012 when Corinthians beat Chelsea 1-0.

Manchester City are set to be without the services of Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku tonight.