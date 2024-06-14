Manchester City handed release clause advantage in chase for Chelsea transfer target Michael Olise

Premier League champions Manchester City have been handed a potentially crucial advantage in the chase for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Reports earlier this week detailed an advancing interest from elsewhere in the Premier League for the French forward, with Chelsea and Newcastle United both making contact with Crystal Palace over the potential signing of the player.

Further afield and Vincent Kompany’s recruitment work at Bayern Munich has also somewhat centred around Michael Olise, with the Bundesliga side also making contact with Selhurst Park bosses over the player.

Perhaps more attractive to potential suitors are details regarding Olise’s release clause in his contract, which could represent great value to many clubs and is also unlikely to create a hurdle for some of Europe’s most dominant clubs.

However, such a clause is now likely to fall in favour of Manchester City and Bayern Munich in particular this summer, should clubs be unwilling to spend more than the outlined fee in his Crystal Palace contract.

That is according to the information of The Telegraph’s Matt Law, who reveals that Michael Olise has a £60 million release clause in his existing Crystal Palace contract, renewed in light of interest from Chelsea during the previous summer transfer window.

However, the report quotes sources who claim that such a clause in the player’s contract is not straightforward, and may only be able to be triggered by a club participating in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United are another club understood to be holding an interest in the services of Michael Olise this summer, however Erik ten Hag’s side also missed out on the premier club competition in European football through their eight-place league finish last season.

City have already secured themselves a new attacking talent for the new season, with Brazil international Savio understood to be joining the club in the coming weeks after a stellar campaign on loan at Girona from ESTAC Troyes.

Although, at present, it remains unknown as to whether Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff will deem the 20-year-old worthy of a place in their first-team roster, and they could yet push the player towards another loan move to La Liga.