Manchester City give green light to star forward over 2024 Paris Olympic Games representation

Staff at Manchester City have granted star striker Julian Alvarez the green light to represent his country at this summer’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

It is set to be a summer when Manchester City’s stars are unlikely to be afforded too much down time through various international tournament commitments, with the exception of those unable to qualify with their respective nation’s.

As pointed out by manager Pep Guardiola during a recent press conference, Manchester City will have around seven or eight first-team players available for their pre-season preparations in the United States.

Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb are likely to be present with Norway not competing at the European Championships, whilst their goalkeeping contingent and Sergio Gomez are also likely to be in attendance.

However, a new name absent from pre-season and the FA Community Shield clash against Manchester United in early August has emerged through their involvement at this summer’s Olympic Games.

That is according to the information of journalist Hernán Castillo, who reports that Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez will be going to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, following confirmation from the Premier League champions.

It is detailed that Etihad Stadium bosses have now confirmed to the Argentine Football Association or AFA after a request from the player himself to represent his nation at the iconic event in Europe this summer.

Manchester City’s last representation at the Summer Olympic Games came in 2016, with former striker Gabriel Jesus starring for Brazil alongside the likes of Neymar en route to a Gold Medal success through a penalty shoot-out win over Germany.

The 2020 Olympic Games saw former central defender Eric Garcia represent Spain as they took home the Silver medal after a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Brazil in the Gold medal match at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.