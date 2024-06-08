Is Manchester City’s goalkeeping situation beginning to take shape?

Heading into the summer the situation surrounding Manchester City’s goalkeepers appeared to pose a problem going forward. There were doubts over the futures of both Ederson and Stefan Ortega. But a new report indicates that one of City’s keepers is set to remain at the club.

Florian Plettenberg has reported via his official X account that Stefan Ortega has agreed on a contract extension with the world champions. Furthermore, Plettenberg reports that Ortega has agreed on a contract extension with Manchester City until the end of the 25/26 season. Finally, Plettenberg reports that Ortega will now do all he can to become Manchester City’s number-one keeper.

With Florian Plettenberg’s report that Ortega has agreed to a new contract with Manchester City, it would appear that City’s goal-keeping situation is becoming clearer. Jack Gaughan had previously reported for the Daily Mail that contract talks between Ortega and the world champions had stalled. But it now appears that Ortega has signed a new deal. Given his stunning contribution to Manchester City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title this season it is welcome news for the world champions.

With Stefan Ortega reportedly agreeing on a new deal with Manchester City attention will now shift to Ederson’s future. David McDonnell has previously reported for the Mirror on the Saudi Pro League’s interest in signing the Brazilian international. As it stands currently there have been no further updates on what may happen with Ederson. But now it appears that if Ederson was to depart City this summer Stefan Ortega could become City’s number-one keeper.

The first domino appears to have fallen in regards to Manchester City’s goalkeeping situation. With Stefan Ortega reportedly agreeing on a new contract it is welcome news for Manchester City.