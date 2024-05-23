🚨 Manchester City goalkeeper 'signs new contract'

Manchester City have reportedly handed a contract extension to goalkeeper Scott Carson.

According to the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, the 38-year-old understudy has signed a one-year extension which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium beyond his 39th birthday.

Carson joined City from Derby County in 2019 but has made just two appearances for the club in that time, playing the full 90 minutes of a victory over Newcastle towards the end of the 2020/21 season, and also coming off the bench against Sporting CP in the Champions League in March 2022.

The former Liverpool and England goalkeeper has always been the third choice goalkeeper behind Ederson and now Stefan Ortega, but he is understood to be a hugely popular figure in the City dressing room and an influential role model to the other goalkeepers.