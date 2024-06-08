Manchester City goalkeeper to sign new contract in major u-turn

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is reportedly set to sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, throwing fresh doubt on the future of Ederson.

The 31-year-old is expected to remain in east Manchester for the foreseeable future after completing a major contract u-turn, with the German goalkeeper having previously stalled extension talks with Etihad bosses.

Ortega, who moved to Manchester City on a free transfer in 2022, made 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side during the 2023/24 campaign, and could become first-choice in east Manchester for the new season amid growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Ederson.

The Brazilian has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with Ortega having been providing hot competition to Ederson in recent months, as the German started against the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Ortega also helped the Sky Blues to a record-breaking Premier League title last month, making a series of heroic saves against Tottenham in north London, after replacing an injured Ederson during the second-half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 31-year-old had emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window, with Manchester City potentially set to cash in on the goalkeeper due to his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Ortega worked under Maresca at the Etihad Stadium, with the Italian having been part of Guardiola’s first-team coaching staff during the treble-winning campaign, prior to becoming Leicester City head coach in 2023.

The German shot-stopper is set to remain at the Etihad Stadium however, with Ortega ‘expected’ to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions, according to ManchesterWorld.

Ortega’s new deal, which will be a major u-turn given the significant impasse in talks, throws Ederson’s future into fresh doubt, as the German bids to become the Blues’ first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Ederson is one of four senior Manchester City players to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Matheus Nunes also subject to interest from the Middle East.

Etihad executives recently also handed a contract extension to third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson.