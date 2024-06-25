Manchester City full-back emerges as alternative transfer option for Premier League side

Everton have identified Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore as an alternative summer transfer target.

Sean Dyche is seeking to bolster his Everton squad despite ongoing ownership problems on Merseyside, with the Toffees preparing for their final campaign at Goodison Park, before moving to a new stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock.

Two Manchester City players have emerged as targets for Everton ahead of the 2024/25 season, although Premier League rules would prevent the Toffees from signing both players on loan, with Dyche reportedly interested in both Kalvin Phillips and Issa Kabore.

Manchester City are expected to sanction an exit for both players this summer, with Phillips still looking to reinvigorate his career after a difficult loan spell at West Ham during the final six months of the recent campaign.

Kabore spent the entirety of the past season at Kenilworth Road, as Luton Town suffered relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, despite a valiant campaign in the top-flight under Rob Edwards.

The 23-year-old featured in 24 Premier League games for Luton, registering two assists and playing at either right-back or right-wing for the Hatters.

Kabore has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2020, and has enjoyed a series of loan spells at Marseille, ES Troyes and KV Mechelen before joining Luton last summer.

Everton consider the 23-year-old as a ‘viable option’ according to outlet Football Transfers, with Goodison Park bosses having identified the versatile player as an alternative summer transfer target.

The Toffees have an ‘interest’ in Kabore but will face an internal dilemma, having already used up one loan spot by re-signing Jack Harrison from Leeds United for the upcoming campaign.

Everton could additionally look to permanently sign the 23-year-old, with Kabore out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season.

Manchester City are also claimed to have an interest in Everton’s teenage goalkeeper Douglas Lukjancik, so the two clubs could look to include a player within any transfer deal.