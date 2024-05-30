Manchester City’s Fowler looking forward to Australia’s double-header against China

Manchester City’s Mary Fowler is looking forward to Australia’s upcoming matches against China as the nation continues their preparations for this summer’s Olympic Games.

The CommBank Matildas are set to face the defending AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions in back-to-back matches in the current international window.

When speaking in a Football Australia media session, Manchester City forward Fowler discussed how it feels to be facing another AFC team once again in the form of China, a side who are ranked just seven places below The CommBank Matildas in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

“I think it’s always nice for us to just play against different teams, have a good comparison for where we’re at, look at what we’re working on and see things that we’re doing really well or things we could improve on,” Fowler said when speaking in a Football Australia media session. “I think it’s a good match for us to do this camp and yeah, excited to see how we go.”

Commenting on how The CommBank Matildas have been building for this summer’s Olympic Games, Fowler praised her teammates’ focus and determination ahead of the tournament.

She said “I think we’re doing well. I think we’re the kind of team that tries not to waste a single session so yeah, I think camp’s been really good so far. Everyone’s taken it seriously and they are trying to get the most out of it while having fun as well. I think we’re on our way.”

Discussing her personal aims for the latest international camp, Fowler is taking something of a measured approach. She wants to give the camp her all but also, enjoy the moment.

She said “I think I’m someone that just tries to enjoy the day, take it for what it is. I’m just here to do my best and have a bit of fun, and we’ll see what happens.”

The CommBank Matildas will face China in two international friendlies in the current international window. The two sides will meet in Adelaide on Friday before renewing their rivalry in Sydney on Monday.