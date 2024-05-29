Manchester City’s flagship sponsor agree €2 million deal with La Liga club

Manchester City’s main sponsor Etihad Airways have agreed a new sponsorship deal with Girona FC.

The Middle Eastern airline have expanded their sponsorship within the City Football Group, with Etihad Airways having been a flagship sponsor of Manchester City since 2009, with the partnership including stadium naming rights and front-of-short sponsorship.

Manchester City’s ground was renamed the Etihad Stadium as part of the agreement, with the Sky Blues having also travelled back from the UEFA Champions League Final in 2023 in a special liveried Etihad plane.

The airline has expanded their sponsorship within the City Football Group ahead of the 2024/25 season, announcing a partnership with La Liga club Girona FC, who have qualified for the Champions League next season.

The Catalan club finished third in La Liga to qualify for the European competition, with only Real Madrid and Barcelona finishing ahead of Michel’s side.

Manchester City and Girona are two of the 13 teams to make up the City Football Group network, with clubs across the globe including in America, India, Australia and Brazil.

Girona’s new partnership with Etihad will see the airline become their main sponsor in a deal worth €2 million a season, according to Spanish journalist Nil Solà.

A statement on the club website, read: “Etihad Airways will become the main sponsor of Girona FC from next season. This strategic alliance, which has been established for a period of three years, underscores Etihad’s deep commitment to the Spanish market and its dedication to enhancing connectivity and cultural exchange.

“Etihad has grown its Spanish operation by nearly 50% since last summer as 2024 sees the airline operate 10 weekly flights to both Madrid and Barcelona. In addition, the airline is excited to introduce seasonal flights, operating three times a week to Málaga starting in June 2024, further enhancing travel and tourism between the regions.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence, community, and the power of connecting people and cultures. Girona FC, with its rich history and passionate fan base, aligns perfectly with Etihad’s values of giving flight to ambition and striving for the highest standards in all its endeavours.”