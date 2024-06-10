Manchester City Will Fight Tooth and Nail to Retain Superstar Amid Chelsea, PSG Interest

Julian Álvarez is a player who could be on the move this summer as the player looks for a more prominent role. At Manchester City, the striker is behind Erling Haaland, so he’s become a valuable rotational or super substitute for Pep Guardiola.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs heavily linked to Álvarez to secure the budding superstar.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest in his column for CaughtOffside. He noted that different clubs are interested, but Manchester City will be fighting to keep the player past this summer transfer window.

“I heard there is concrete interest from PSG in Julián Álvarez,” Romano wrote in his column. “PSG made contact with people close to Álvarez to inform them about PSG’s interest (in him), but at the moment, it’s not a negotiation. There’s also interest from Atlético de Madrid, but the numbers of the deal make it almost impossible, or really, really difficult for Atlético. For English clubs, there is interest, yes, but there is no direct contact yet in terms of Chelsea or any other.

“At the moment, nothing yet concrete to City or Álvarez’s agents. The situation is quite clear around Julián Álvare. He wants to play more. When he says he’s happy at Manchester City, it’s the reality… The situation of Julián Álvarez is open at the moment, but I can guarantee Manchester City will fight to keep the player at the club because they still believe he’s going to be an important player for the future.”

Manchester City have reportedly laid out their demands for any interested club keen on securing their striker this summer. According to Romano, the English club have no plans to loan out Álvarez.

Instead, they want a substantial fee if they decide to let him go this summer. However, they will only consider selling Álvarez if he explicitly requests to leave and they receive a significant offer.