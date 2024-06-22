Manchester City fail in creative approach for £60 million Premier League star – Manchester United deal also blocked

Premier League champions Manchester City reportedly failed in a somewhat creative approach for one of the English top-flight’s best young talents, it has been claimed.

Txiki Begiristain and his fellow transfer-focussed colleagues are yet to secure their first move of the ongoing summer transfer window, but their plans and work is well underway as they contact various representatives and players over possible deals.

While central midfield is expected to be the main focus of their work across the course of the coming weeks and months, Manchester City remain open to market opportunities and creative solutions in a number of positions.

Despite the signing of Savio from fellow City Football Group side ESTAC Troyes, officials from the Etihad Stadium have maintained eyes on the market for other winger recruits, with the future of the Brazilian remaining in doubt should they sign further in his role.

That took Manchester City to London in recent weeks, with a new report detailing the supposed attempts of those in recruitment positions to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, with the player now having opted for a switch to Germany.

According to the information of the Mirror’s Darren Lewis, both Manchester City and Manchester United were beaten to Michael Olise by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, despite making late offers to take Crystal Palace’s £60 million winger in 12 months’ time.

It is claimed that both of Manchester’s mega clubs ‘explored’ a deal which would have allowed the south London side to keep Michael Olise at Selhurst Park into the forthcoming 2024/25 campaign.

On the subject of Manchester City, it is explained that while manager Pep Guadiola held a ‘massive admiration’ for the 22-year-old, the Premier League champions could not take him to the Etihad Stadium this summer due to ‘ongoing concerns’ around financial fair play.

The failure to persuade Olise to make the move to Manchester City is likely to hand Savio a personal boost in his own hopes of being handed the keys to a England residence in the coming weeks.

The Brazil international, who excelled during a loan spell in La Liga with City Group’s Girona, is likely to be assessed during Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States in late July and early August, before club staff will make a decision on his future for the season.

Savio’s fellow Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes is also a primary target for Manchester City this summer, as they look to develop their playing squad for the expected departures of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in the coming seasons.