When will Manchester City face Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League next season?

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have discovered their Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Sky Blues will be bidding to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title during the 2024/25 season, after lifting the trophy for the sixth time in seven years at the Etihad Stadium last month following a win over West Ham on the final day of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a record-breaking fourth consecutive title, beating Arsenal to the trophy for the second successive season, as Manchester City went unbeaten from early December to lift the Premier League trophy for an eighth time.

Manchester City failed to beat the Gunners last season however, suffering defeat in the FA Community Shield and at the Emirates Stadium in October, prior to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in March.

The Blues also drew both meetings against Liverpool, although the clash between the two teams will be notably different next term, following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the appointment of Arne Slot at Anfield.

Manchester City also suffered a surprise defeat to local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in May, but beat Erik ten Hag’s side both at the Etihad Stadium and at Old Trafford last season.

Fixtures against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have become huge parts of the Premier League calendar, with the meetings often having a major bearing on the destination of the trophy.

Manchester City, who will begin the 2024/25 league campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, will face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on 21 September and travel to the Emirates on 1 February 2025.

The first Manchester derby will take place at the Etihad on 14 December and the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on 5 April 2025.

Manchester City travel to Anfield on 30 November, with the reverse clash against Liverpool on 25 February 2025.

NB: Fixture dates subject to change