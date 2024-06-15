Manchester City Eyeing Swoop For This Portuguese Custodian: What Should Guardiola Do?

If a report from O Jogo (cited by Manchester Evening News) is believed to be true, Manchester City are keeping close tabs on Diogo Costa ahead of a potential summer swoop. But they are not alone in the race with Premier League hotshots Liverpool and Arsenal also monitoring his situation as per the Portuguese outlet.

The 24-year-old custodian began his youth career with CB Póvoa Lanhoso before moving to Porto’s academy in 2011. He progressed through the ranks and eventually secured first-team status in September 2019. After spending a couple of seasons as the understudy to Agustín Marchesín, Costa grabbed his opportunities and cemented the ‘number 1’ spot from the 2021-22 season onwards. The Argentine’s injury helped him claim a run of games, however, a resolute display between the sticks earned him a new long-term contract.

Why Manchester City Hold An Advantage Over Fellow Suitors

The Portugal international has a £63m release clause and his suitors must trigger the same to secure his service in the summer window. Although the backup keeper Stefan Ortega has extended his stay at the Etihad, the growing interest in Ederson from the Saudi Pro League could force Man City to dive into the transfer market for a new shot-stopper. They have sent scouts to validate Costa’s traits, and so are the Gunners despite having two top custodians David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale in their squad.

While the priority would be to activate Raya’s purchase option, Ramsdale might move out for first-team football after losing his starting status to the Brentford loanee. Arsenal would seek a replacement for the Englishman, yet spending such a hefty fee for a second-choice keeper seems unrealistic amid FFP regulations.

Like Ederson, his compatriot Alisson Becker has grabbed the attention of the Saudi sides. But the Reds can’t afford his exit, especially after the emotional egress of Jurgen Klopp. Caoimhin Kelleher has deputized the Selecao star during his injury absence. However, he is now keen on regular minutes which might force the club to listen to offers for the Irishman.

Costa is known for his ball-playing ability, something Pep Guardiola demands the most from his goalkeepers. Moreover, his reflexes and shot-stopping ability make him one of the most sought-after custodians in Europe. The upcoming Euro 2024 might raise the stakes and it would be fascinating to follow how things shape up for the champions of England in the coming days.