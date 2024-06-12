Manchester City eye Wolfsburg prospect Dženan Pejčinović

Dženan Pejčinović (19) scored 31 goals in 21 games for Wolfsburg’s U19 team last season, which has attracted interest from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

As reported by Kicker, the Premier League side are trying to secure the services of the German youth international, who played briefly in the Bundesliga last season (33 minutes across four games), but in the penultimate game of the season, broke his metatarsal.

Pejčinović has also been in phenomenal form for Germany’s youth teams, scoring 29 goals in 29 games between the U16 and U18 teams, before scoring nine goals in nine games for the U19 squad.

Joining Wolfsburg from Augsburg’s youth team in July 2022 for a nominal fee, Pejčinović has a long-term contract with VfL until 2027. And with the 19-year-old too old for Wolfsburg’s youth teams, and the side having no second team, the 2024/25 season could be a breakthrough one for the young forward.

Kicker further report that Ralph Hasenhüttl could be open to allowing Pejčinović to leave the club on loan but a move to Manchester City would also be difficult to turn down with the allure of Guardiola, and although minutes will be hard to find behind Erling Haaland, the prospect of learning from the Norwegian could certainly play a factor.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder